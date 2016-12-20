THE ANOMALIST IS A DAILY REVIEW OF WORLD NEWS ON MAVERICK SCIENCE, UNEXPLAINED MYSTERIES, UNORTHODOX THEORIES, STRANGE TALENTS, AND UNEXPECTED DISCOVERIES.
January 4
Pious Werewolves of Ulster Lindagodfrey's Blog
Linda Godfrey takes us back to the turn of the 13th century in Ireland and the story of a cursed couple who were obliged to become werewolves. The tale had a happy-ish ending, but in itself is interesting to see how far back in history we find references to unfortunate upright canines. And moving forward about 300 years to England, Nick Redfern recounts for us the tale of A Strange and Monstrous Serpent or Dragon which was claimed to terrorize travelers in a Sussex forest. Neither man nor beast was safe from the venom of this still unknown creature. (LP)
UFO Hotspot Has Another Mass Sighting Mysterious Universe
We've had several UFO reports from England's Devon County lately, although the lead photograph looks, well, odd on a couple of counts and the next snap is from a colorful "repeater" whose work we have questioned before. So you already know what we think about the piece called Exmouth Man Captures UFO Photographs. Comparison of its first two snapshots may give a clue to the origins of the lead photo in both of these articles. The "UFO" was said to move "eastward out of sight" in the first post, but this second account has it traveling from the photographer's home in Brixington "towards Lympstone", which appears to lie very much to the northwest. It doesn't get any better with UFO Crash Lands in Santa Monica Alley, After Being Sighted Over Devon, UK. The California Santa Monica Observer seems to have needed to fill space, lacked real news, and/or confused the New Year with the beginning of April. CNBC has a serious story about a sci-fi future in Amazon Wins Patent for a Flying Warehouse that will Deploy Drones to Deliver Parcels in Minutes. We're not sure the football game example is feasible, and the specter of a multitude of drones in the air, served by a "motherdrone" hovering continuously at 45,000 feet boggles the mind and might overtax the MUFON and NUFORC UFO reporting systems. (WM)
Encounter in the Italian Alps: 1947 Two Crows Paranormal
An interesting very early (August 1947) CEII/CEIII ended poorly for the human part of the equation in this case. We're not at all sure about the Possible UFO/Abduction Case December 8th, 2016 and are somewhat put off by the leading nature of the few questions recorded from the interview with the female witness. The odd event took place in a small village near the Black Sea. The Bulgarian-language original seems to indicate that the witness is a student who might be of drinking age but is a serious person and can be trusted. (WM)
Ted Holiday and the LNIB Hunting Irish Monsters (video) Loch Ness Monster
As 2016 has wound down and the new year has begun, we present our readers with a bit of nostalgia. This 1969 television report of the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau just may leave you longing for times past when Nessie wasn't immediately discounted as a giant sturgeon, or an otter, or driftwood. Then we are reminded that all is not lost in the present day. Nessie Review of 2016 is a welcome compendium of what has been accomplished this year in the search for the elusive monster. Simply being unable to positively identify what's swimming around in the loch does not mean it doesn't exist. Thank you Glasgow Boy for reminding us of that. (CM)
January 3
Our Speaker(s) Tonight: James McDonald, Donald Menzel, and Hector Quintanilla Saturday Night Uforia
This huge post focuses on an April 1967 American Society of Newspaper Editors appearance by the three men mentioned in its title. The article's centerpiece is a transcript of the meeting titled The UFOs -- What Goes on Here? A Panel Discussion. This is preceded by considerable background on Menzel, McDonald, and Quintanilla, and followed by McDonald's paper UFOs: Greatest Scientific Problem of Our Times?. A "backstory" section introduces certain journalistic ethics themes that express themselves in the following sections; McDonald in particular will touch upon these in his meeting remarks. If so inclined, get something to eat and drink, settle back in your chair, and transport yourself mentally back half a century to a Washington, D.C., meeting room and relive that important event. (WM)
Desmond Leslie -- Sifra di-Tzeniuta, the "Book of Dzyan," and "Flying Saucers Have Landed" Journal of a UFO Investigator
Three differing looks at UFO history in this post. Firstly, David Halperin argues that Desmond Leslie, co-author with George Adamski of the 1953 seminal "contactee" book Flying Saucers Have Landed, in that work knowingly misrepresented the work of famed 20th-century Jewish philosopher and Kabbalistic scholar Gershom Scholem. This is important to Halperin on more than one level, and reading this post will likely set you off into other online adventures, in Halperin's entries and elsewhere. A temporal excursion is provided in Charlemagne: Frank Encounters with UFOs, whose author seeks to set the historical record straight about errors that popular ufological literature has been repeating about sightings from the reign of the Carolingian ruler Charles the Great. EsoterX maneuvers through all the dates and such gracefully enough so that anyone should find this a worthwhile piece. (WM)
Noe Torres Interview A Different Perspective
Most of Kevin Randle's interview with Noe Torres concerned the latter's work with Ruben Uriarte on the alleged August 1974 crash of a disk-shaped UFO near Coyame, Mexico. The narrative is largely based upon a supposedly leaked document, anonymously circulated, and popularly called The Deneb Report. Kevin points out some "thin" spots in an already admittedly-thin story, which Len Stringfield published with some major misgivings. However, there are leads for further research that could bear upon the possible reality of such a crash. Continuing "The One that Got Away" stories, try 2004: Hunter Allegedly Shoots "Amphibian Alien". This is an outstandingly weird account pairing a supposed Argentine "UFO event" with an alleged shooting of a putative cryptid masquerading as an extraterrestrial cattle mutilator. We don't completely know what to make of this one. (WM)
Rwanda Bans Witchcraft on the Soccer Pitch Mysterious Universe
We do so hate it when athletes are involved in doping scandals--or charged with using the principals of magic for an unfair advantage over (saner) rivals. The Rwanda Football Federation apparently feels the same way, leveling steep fines and game suspensions at any player or coach caught spreading bad juju. Fortunately for the marketing world, there are no such restrictions in advertising. Confession of an Art Director: Occult Advertising Tech is Richard Metzger's speech given at Disinformation Con. It should come as no surprise that the symbolism inherent in the occult has often been used to sell ideologies and products. Forget "sex sells", and try "Sorcery Sells" instead. (CM)
January 2
9/11 Reincarnation Stories: Children Who Claim Having Been on the WTC Reincarnation After Death
We're starting off early in 2017 with reincarnation stories from children. But these specific instances are not so easy to brush off because the stories two four-year-old boys are telling describe death in the World Trade Towers on September 11, 2001. So many lives tragically cut short. According to research, rebirth happens more quickly when death is untimely, but in these two cases the return occurred more than 10 years later. (CM)
This article functions as a sort of corrective alternate account to one we noted on December 8 in USAF Security Police Officer Says he Witnessed Famous Rendlesham Forest UFO Sighting, Interview. Then-Deputy RAF Bentwaters Base Commander Charles Halt takes issue with claims made by then-USAF Security Police Officer Steve Longero about his presence and that of Rendlesham witness-claimant Larry Warren during the events of late December 1980. Halt also counters some of Longero's other statements and speculates about Longero's purpose in coming forth at this time with his admittedly somewhat vague memories of the Rendlesham Forest events. Those who have been keeping tabs on the ever-mutating Rendlesham story will consider this in light of the recent disassociation of American researcher Peter Robbins from his Left at East Gate co-author Mr. Warren. (WM)
More news from a frigid and hard to access location: Satellite images have picked up an enormous mass underneath the Antarctic ice. Scientists are leaning toward the theory of it being an asteroid that was buried deep in the Earth on impact, which connects it to an extinction level event at some point in our planet's history. Currently there are no means by which this mass can be reached and examined, so we turn our attention to warmer climes and a Strange Three-Fingered Alien-Looking Hand Found in Peru. Three very long fingers and no opposable thumb, multiple fractures, manicured nails, and a metallic implant... Scientists have so far been given little opportunity by the Peruvian government to investigate so for now we are left thinking about every X Files episode we've ever watched. (CM)
Operation Mainbrace UFO Conjecture(s)
Rich Reynolds treats of three photographs claimed by a History Channel documentary to have been the trio taken by an American press photographer during the allied Operation Mainbrace of September 14-25, 1952. Though said to be "excellent" by Edward Ruppelt, what the documentary shows seems rather less impressive to Reynolds and to us. However, the Reynolds article opens the door, should the reader so choose, to an engrossing review of a "classic" series of UFO cases. Most intriguing, however, is the link to the David Clarke article that mostly deals with a sighting one month later during a different military exercise. Staying with UFO Conjecture(s), in The Lack of Forensics (Research and Everything Else) in Ufology, Reynolds laments that so many reports in Albert Rosales' book Humanoid Encounters, 1930 to 1949, come from much later reminiscences rather than "fresh" accounts recorded before time often muddles memory. From this base, perhaps trolling for dialogue, Reynolds casts out some speculations about the color of the content of certain reports. He lastly notes the apparent lack of data--diaries, photos, even newspaper reporters' accounts--that might constitute primary source material towards understanding the totality of the 1947 Roswell event. As far as we know, Reynolds is correct in asserting that "None have addressed the questions I've asked here." Maybe Kevin Randle can easily answer Rich's questions, but from his article Roswell Recanted? we'd guess maybe not. The gist of Kevin's post--besides its promo for his new book--is agnosticism about the core Roswell mystery. This revised view is based upon the facts that "the case is built on testimony gathered decades after the fact and that everything we know about memory is that it really is no good when it comes to something like this." (WM)
Karl Shuker has dug up some Canadian stories regarding giant flightless ravens. While making it clear he expects these tales to be "lumberjack folklore"--those guys didn't exactly protect their noggins--Shuker admits to being intrigued by the prevalence of reports. In other cryptid news, 'Boggy Creek Monster’ Documentary Available Now. We can't think of a better way to avoid going outdoors and making small talk with the neighbors than by curling up on the couch and watching this documentary featuring Lyle Blackburn, so head to the Small Town Monsters online shop, buy the movie from there, and support your independent filmmakers. (CM)
January 1
Happy New Year! The Anomalist
Thanks for all your support throughout 2016, and we look forward to making 2017 even weirder! Happy New Year from Patrick, Chris, Bill, Crystal, Linda, and our old acquaintance who won't be forgot, Mel. (CS)
December 31
Duplicating The Dire Wolf As A Domestic Dog? Shuker Nature
Ever want to bring A Game Of Thrones to life? Karl Shuker's excited over the prospect of cosplaying Jon Snow with his very own Ghost. Some mavericks have begun a breeding plan to bring back these magnificent beasts, and Doc Shuker shares all the details. If you're not a fan of doggos, maybe befriending a sasquatch will make you the toast of the town. Just don't join the hipsters in the Pacific Northwest, as anyone who's anyone is On The Trail Of Bigfoot In An Upper Peninsula Michigan Forest. John Carlisle's joined the hunt, hearing some of the best squatching tales this side of the Mississippi. Maybe you're the laid-back type who enjoys fish? Wrapping up 2016, Loren Coleman shares his Top Coelacanth Stories Of 2016. Just 125 miles south of the celebrated International Cryptozoology Museum is Leominster, Massachusetts which is better known by David Weatherly as Monsterland. If you can't make the trip, Ronny LeBlanc's documented its claim to strange in a great new book that David can not stop talking about this season. (CS)
Are You Hallucinating Right Now? Mother Nature Network
What a silly question, Cory Rosenberg. I can't write The Anomalist without taking a hit of LSD. Straightedge types shouldn't feel so smug, as hallucinations aren't entirely uncommon amongst the sane and teetotalers. Nor is sanity and 'staying clean' mutually exclusive. Cory's article is a great breakdown of the conscious mind, and its necessary tricks to stay in tip-top condition. If you keep at it, perhaps your latent psi talent will come to fruition and you can affect the outcome of 2020's election. In the meantime, drill your psyche with Zener cards and read up on the history of How One Man Used A Deck Of Cards To Make Parapsychology A Science. We're happy Linda Rodriguez McRobbie didn't stop there, laying out the history of the Rhine Research Center. (CS)
Twenty Sixteen is drawing to a close, much to the relief of the world, and EsoterX has an uplifting tale of a love that transcends life and death. Duke Casimir isn't too nice a guy, but after freezing his cojones off in the afterlife, he had a change of heart and, as the millennials like to say, you won't believe what happens next. Might a similar affair be behind the San Pedro Haunting? You know, the one with the Strange, Unexplained Blood found by the Los Angeles Police Department? Revisiting this gem from 1990, Xavier Ortega lays out the details for you armchair gumshoes and ghostbusters to consider before the ball drops, euthanizing the year 2016. (CS)
December 30
The CEFAe (Comision de Estudio de Fenomenos Aeroespaciales) has come out with its annual report on Argentinian UFO sightings, accompanied by some kind of physical evidence, that were sent to it by the public. Nearly 40 such cases are explicable "as some natural phenomenon by those who took the photo or witnessed the event reported," says the article. For the moment, the article continues, 85.7% of the cases in the report are attributable to four cause categories, the smallest percentage being satellites at 2.9%. It looks like the remainder are, at least for now, still unexplained. Staying with Inexplicata and South America, we have in Peru: Father Christmas or a UFO? Mysterious Light Shines Over Several Districts of Lima. With Christmas Day only ten minutes old, a strange flash of light appeared over portions of that nation's capital with a concurrent brief interruption of the city's power supply. An update to this article informs that Facebook video of the event seems to indicate that the light rose skyward from the ground. That may well be a mundane energy phenomenon, but we have something truly out of this world with Are Aliens Trying to Contact Earth? Six New Mysterious Blasts of Radio Energy are Detected from Deep Space. The title says much of it, and the article mentions that flares from a young neutron star may be a good tentative explanation for the signals' unusual repetition trait, but of course the click-drawing possibility that aliens are doing their own SETI efforts headlines the piece. We also have the usual learned speculation pro and con via quotations from Stephen Hawking and Jill Tarter about whether contact with ETs would be a Good or a Bad Thing. (WM)
Crocodiles in Ireland?! Mysterious Universe
Nick Redfern brings us the mystery of large pointy-toothed beasts in the waters of Ireland. While some descriptions would indicate crocodiles are lurking about, other reports declare the creatures to be water horses. As with most of the watery cryptids we report on, the truth is out there but it's nowhere easily found. The Tyrone Mystery Man, first reported upon in 1942, has also proven near impossible to find. Skulking about both day and night, this specter appeared as a tall male in a long coat, only to assault passersby and then disappear. As if the sheer randomness of the attacks wasn't frightening enough, this strange assailant was also reported to pass through solid walls. So much for taking long walks in the Irish countryside. (CM)
Chris Rutkowski Interview A Different Perspective
This week's interview with Canadian ufologist Rutkowski is primarily dedicated to three standout cases of 1967--the Shag Harbour submersion off of Nova Scotia, the Stefan Michalak/Falcon Lake CEII in Manitoba, and the first North American "crop circle" case near Camrose, Alberta. It's interesting that Rutkowski implies some special significance, other than their 50th anniversary being in 2017, to the fact that all three of these "anchor cases" occurred in the same year. Many readers will find the dialogue most interesting on the two crop circles from August of '67, which were investigated partly by special commission from then-Canadian Minister of National Defence Paul Hellyer. Chris is currently working on the 2016 installment of his annual Canadian UFO Survey, which should be done in March or April, and totals some 1000 reports, so watch Rutkowski's uforum.blogspot.com for updates. Chris' December 22nd entry provides additional information on the Randle/Rutkowski podcast and the trio of sightings there discussed. In The Roswell Slides -- The Gift that Keeps On Giving Kevin Randle concludes, from his assessment of those considering themselves outside the UFO community, that the debacle "did considerable damage to the Roswell case in particular and UFO research in general." As is his practice, Kevin has allowed responsible alternate views in his Comments section. (WM)
Beware of the “Indian Devil” Mysterious Universe
Nick Redfern shares the tale of an explorer trekking across Alaska who came upon the body of a strange beast, similar to a small bear but with sufficient variation to be clearly otherwise. Later tracking what he believed to be a similar (living) specimen, this adventurer was shocked at how it could endure the cold of winter and outrun him even through the deepest snow. Known by locals as the "Indian Devil," it has fallen into the category of cryptid and to this day remains a mystery. Here's another story that's hard to explain away, brought to us by ShukerNature: Rose Hill Dawgie Blues - The Phantom Blue Mastiff Of Maryland. Never let it be said that man's best friend would put a limit on his loyalty, even in death. Beware of Dog indeed...(CM)
The Albert Rosales "Humanoid Encounters" Series UFO Conjecture(s)
As we've noted, Rich Reynolds often recommends books and articles useful on a variety of subjects, in this case three more from Albert Rosales' indefatigable, ongoing work to chronicle humanoid encounters reports. Reynolds praises Rosales' heavy lifting in making available the data needed to study "a phenomenological puzzle, worthy of study and investigation." Amen. Along these lines, David Weatherly continues his series of such studies with Russian Humanoid Encounter, his information coming, from, you guessed it, Rosales himself. The report is a fascinating and somewhat poignant narrative. Finally, Kevin Randle provides his own contact variant with Oskar Linke -- Update. Kevin is struggling to justify what J. Allen Hynek said about the Oskar Linke UFO landing story with other versions of its reporting. With the help of commenter Ralf Buelow, Randle does provide a wealth of information about the very interesting sighting itself. (WM)
December 29
The Ghost Busters Frontier Myanmar
It is most likely no surprise to our readers that in some locations of the world, exorcisms are not only good business but dictated by a code of good business practices. Such is the case in Myanmar where the belief in spirit possession is so ingrained there is a sect of exorcists who have devoted their lives to busting ghosts and serving their community - all without the typical harm witnessed in traditional exorcisms. Definitely they're the ones you're gonna call...But who do you call when you're on the receiving end of a really bad omen? Not the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, that's for certain. Recently 200 Red-Winged Blackbirds Fall From The Sky And Die In New Jersey You'd think with 200 specimens to scrutinize there might be someone there who could say what caused this most unsettling event. Not only does the EP department not know what made the birds fall from the sky, they are absolutely certain that none of the agricultural operations in the area used anything remotely dangerous to the birds. Gosh we feel so much better now. (CM)
Dr. Shuker continues his endless search for truth in the realm of cryptozoology. This first piece focuses on a mysterious aberration within the jackal population of Sri Lanka, as we're lead to ponder if "mutations" are a mark of pack leaders. As usual, Shuker's research is beyond comprehensive. Then we have Enter The Elephant Rat - A Shukernature Picture Of The Day. Here we continue the search for what is real and what is merely imagined, examining ancient images that would make a mad scientist rub his hands together in glee. (CM)
Joseph Maxwell on Mediumistic Personifications Parapsychology
Dr. Alvarado examines research by Joseph Maxwell regarding personality changes experienced by practicing mediums. Behavioral changes that at one time may have been attributed to "possession" by spirits are explained as psychological anomalies not unlike the varied personalities that can emerge whilst under hypnosis. But if that's too pragmatic for some readers, we suggest this piece, Middleboro, Massachusetts’ Haunted Oliver House is Teeming with Restless Spirits. Virtually untouched by the public, this Bay State attraction is a ghost hunter's delight. No psychologists allowed. (CM)
